Battle Creek blanks Broncos 35-0

UTICA – At halftime Friday night, Battle Creek led Centennial 27-0. It didn’t get better for the Broncos in the second half, as the hosts were outgained 367-136 and dropped to 2-2 with a 35-0 shutout loss.

Despite holding a 53-34 edge in total plays run, Centennial could not overcome an explosive Battle Creek offense that logged touchdown runs of 57, 46 and 57 yards. The visitors finished with 318 rushing yards compared to just 50 for the Broncos.

Maj Nisly completed 3 of 12 passes for 73 yards, while Sam Ehlers finished 3 for 7 with 13 yards and an interception. Nisly also finished as the Broncos’ leading rusher with 19 yards on 12 carries. Breckin Schoepf ran six times for 18 yards and Jarrett Dodson added 12 yards on six touches.

Jacob Warm was Centennial’s top receiver with three receptions for 49 yards. Dodson and Alex Hirschfeld lead the team with five tackles each, while Shawn Rathjen notched a sack and Ryan Richters intercepted a pass.