York Youth Basketball holding meeting this week
YORK – A York Youth Boys Basketball coaches meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Gym at York High School.

Anyone coaching grades 3-8 boys or anyone interested in getting a team together, please come to the meeting or email Coach Lamberty at scott.lamberty@yorkdukes.org for more information.

The York Youth Basketball program relies on parents who are willing to coach youth teams in order to get the maximum development of our players. Thanks for any help you can give and GO DUKES!

