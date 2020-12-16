York heads to Amherst for Holiday Tournament action

YORK – The York Dukes basketball teams will head to Amherst on December 29 and 30 for Holiday Tournament action.

The Dukes will join Amherst, Kearney Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia at the Amherst Holiday Tournament.

The York girls open action against Kearney Catholic at 1:30 p.m. on the 29th with the boys to follow at 3 p.m., also against Kearney Catholic.

Amherst and the Hastings St. Cecilia boys and girls will play in the 4:45 and 6:30 p.m. games.

Second day action schedule:

Girls Consolation at 11 a.m.

Boys Consolation at 12:30 p.m.

Girls Championship at 2 p.m.

Boys Championship at 3:30 p.m.

Other area teams involved in Holiday Tournaments:

Runza Holiday Tournament:

Cross County will be in the Runza Holiday Tournament. First-round games are hosted by home schools on Dec. 22 and the Cougars will open at Superior. Second-round games will be played at Wood River on Dec. 28 with the finals taking place at Central City on Dec. 29.