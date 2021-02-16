 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York boys get revenge in Crete
0 comments
top story

York boys get revenge in Crete

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
york

York senior Chase Collingham, shown here at Crete on Jan. 28, scored for points in York’s 60-40 win at Crete on Saturday.

 News-Times file photo

CRETE – The York Dukes boys basketball team got revenge in Crete on Saturday afternoon, beating the host Cardinals 60-40.

Crete defended its home court with a 58-51 win over York in the Central Conference tournament on Jan. 28. But on Saturday, the Dukes picked up their third consecutive win.

“We played very well throughout and I thought this was our best defensive game of the year,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We were able to force a very good-shooting Crete team to 2-17 from the 3-point line and out-rebounded them 35-18 I believe. They only had three offensive rebounds for the night.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

York had three players score in double figures as Barrett Olson led the way with 11 points while both Jake Erwin and Ryan Seevers added 10. The Dukes went 7 of 19 from 3-point range with Erwin and Seevers both making two.

“Offensively I thought we had a ton of kids play well,” Lamberty said. “Austin Phinney got us off to a good start with six points the first quarter, and we had three guys in double figures and had great balance for the game.”  

York led 18-7 after the opening quarter and took a 31-15 lead into halftime. The Dukes held onto its edge, outscoring Crete 29-25 in the second half.

“I’m proud of the kids for continuing to work hard and believe in what we are doing,” Lamberty said. “We’re playing our best basketball of the season as we head into subdistrict play. So, that’s a good sign.”

York scoring: Barrett Olson 11, Jake Erwin 10, Ryan Seevers 10, Matt Haggadone 6; Bryson Benjamin 5, Chase Collingham 4, Ty Bartholomew 3, Garrett Ivey 3, Austin Phinney 6, Jaxson Alexander 2.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News