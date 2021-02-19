Timberwolves roll past Parkview Christian to district final

EXETER-The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves left no doubt on Thursday night as they rolled past Parkview Christian in the Class D2-2 subdistrict final 56-28 at Exeter-Milligan High School.

The Timberwolves (22-4) opened the game with a 17-1 first quarter lead and extended that advantage to 34-6 at the halftime break.

Parkview Christian (9-14) matched the D2 No. 5 Timberwolves in scoring in the second half 22-22, but the damage had been done in the first half.

Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by three players in double figures with junior post Emma Olsen leading the way with 13, senior Cammie Harrison added 11 and junior Cameran Jansky chipped in with 10.

Exeter-Milligan was 12 of 17 from the foul stripe.

Parkview was led in scoring by Anessa Anderson with nine points. Aleziah Anderson added eight and Angel Chumber scored five points.

Parkview Christian was 8 of 13 at the foul line.

Exeter-Milligan will play in the district final on Friday night.

Parkview Christian (9-14) 1 5 13 9-28

Exeter-Milligan (22-4) 17 17 9 13-56