Three Knights score in double figures as Nebraska Lutheran cruises past Hampton

HAMPTON – Behind three players who scored in double figures, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team picked up a big 65-29 win on the road over the Hampton Hawks on Tuesday night.

Trey Richert led the Knights with 13 points while Alex Endorf added 12 and Aaron Koepsell 10. The team shot a combined 16 of 22 at the free-throw line, with Endorf making all six of his attempts. Jace Dressel recorded five rebounds and dished out five assists.

Nebraska Lutheran led 17-6 after the opening quarter and erupted for a 19-point second stanza to take a 36-12 edge at halftime.

Hampton didn’t get the second half it needed, as the Knights sealed the win by outscoring the Hawks 29-17.

Nebraska Lutheran (6-4) will host College View Academy (5-3) on Thursday in Waco before competing in the Crossroads Conference tournament. The Knights will play Dorchester in Osceola at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Hampton will play Giltner in the CRC tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Shelby.