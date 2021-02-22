T-Wolves cap season with win at Dorchester

DORCHESTER-Exeter-Milligan won all four quarters Friday night and picked up the 20-point 51-31 win at Dorchester in boys’ CRC regular season action.

Exeter-Milligan (7-15) led 13-8 at the first quarter break and 26-15 at the half.

The Timberwolves continued to build on their lead as they won the second half 25-16.

Dorchester was led in scoring by Blake Hansen with 14 as he knocked down three 3-pointers and Kohl Tyser added 13 points. Both Hansen and Tyser led the Longhorns in rebounds with six each.

The Longhorns were 12 of 32 from the field and that included 3 of 13 on 3-point shots. They finished 4 of 8 at the free throw line.

No team or individual scoring was available for the Timberwolves.

Exeter-Milligan travels to Diller-Odell High School where they will open subdistrict play on Tuesday night taking on Friend at 7:45 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan (7-15) 13 13 12 13-51

Dorchester (5-16) 8 7 11 5-31