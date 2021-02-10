Sunday and Theis lead Osceola past High Plains girls

OSCEOLA-The Osceola Bulldogs girls basketball team improved to 8-11 on the year with a 46-24 win over the High Plains girls in CRC regular season action.

The Bulldogs opened the first eight minutes building a 13-2 lead and never looked back as the Storm fell to 5-14 on the year.

Freshman Courtney Sunday led the way in scoring for the Bulldogs with 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field, while senior Emily Theis tossed in 10 points on 5 of 8 from the floor.

The Bulldogs were 21 of 54 from the field for 39 percent and that included just 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts.

Osceola led 25-6 at the half and outscored the Storm 21-18 in the second half.

Junior Baili Kumpf pulled down 10 rebounds and scored four points.

No team or individual stats were available for the High Plains Storm.

High Plains will host BDS on Friday night in their regular season finale.

High Plains (5-14) 2 4 6 12-24

Osceola (8-11) 13 12 15 6-46