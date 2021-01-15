Stratman leads Cross County to double figures in win column

GENOA-For the first 16 minutes on Thursday night, the 2-12 Twin River Titans gave the Cross County Cougars all they could handle in girls non-conference hoops action.

Cross County 10-3 went to the break with a 26-22 lead, but changed that with a 16-9 scoring run in the third quarter, propelling them to the 55-38 win.

The Cougars outscored the Titans 29-16 in the second half to secure their 10th win of the season.

Senior 6-foot 1 post Erica Stratman scored a game high 23 points while freshman Shyanne Anderson chipped in with nine and junior Chloe Sandell added eight.

The Cougars were 6 of 13 at the foul line.

The Titans got 16 points from Delaney Reeg who was 11 of 12 at the free throw line. Katie Paczosa added nine and Whitney Schmidt with two 3-pointers was charted with six points.

The Titans sparkled at the free throw line hitting 15 of 17 attempts.

Cross County was slated to host David City on Friday night.

Cross County (10-3) 17 9 16 13-55

Twin River (2-12) 13 9 9 7-38