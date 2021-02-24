Storm stay alive at D2-3 sub in Osceola

OSCEOLA-The High Plains Storm boys’ basketball team kept their season alive on Monday night with a 36-33 win over the College View Academy Eagles in Osceola at the D2-3 subdistrict.

The Storm led from the outset taking an 8-2 lead through the first eight minutes and extending it to one point shy of double figures at the half, 17-8.

College View made a dent in the Strom’s lead in the third quarter outscoring the Storm 17-12, but held on in the fourth quarter to post their fifth win of the season.

The Storm was back on the court Tuesday night as they took on the No.1 seed and No. 2 rated Parkview Christian Patriots (22-1) in Osceola.

Leading the scoring for High Plains was Lane Urkoski with 15 points and 3 of 5 at the foul line; Trevor Carlstrom finished with eight points, which included two 3-pointers and Tanner Wood added seven points and was also 3 of 5 at the charity stripe.

College View (9-10) was led in scoring by Garrett Fortney with 14 which included two 3-pointers and Adin Ockenga added 11 points and one three pointer.

High Plains was 6 of 10 at the line and College View 7 of 10.