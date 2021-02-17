Storm’s season ends at D1-6 at Central Valley

GREELEY - High Plains was hoping to keep their season alive on Tuesday night as they took on Twin River in the first round of the D1-6 sub district girls basketball tournament at Central Valley High School in Greeley.

High Plains trailed Twin River 36-34 heading into the final eight minutes and couldn’t make up any ground as the Twin River Titans advanced to the second round with the 48-40 win over the Storm girls.

High Plains jumped out to a 13-10 lead after the first quarter as Brooke Bannister and Alexis Kalkwarf each scored six points.

Twin River used a 12-8 second quarter scoring run to lead at the break 22-21 and extended their lead to 36-34 outscoring the Storm 14-13 in the third quarter.

Kalkwarf led all players in the game with 17 points, while Bannister added 10 and Brianna Wilshusen chipped in with seven.

Twin River hit eight three-pointers in the win as Whitney Schmidt led the Titans in scoring with 15 points and she was responsible for four of the team’s eight 3’s.

Delaney Reeg added 12 points and Katie Paczosa finished with eight points and two 3-pointers.

High Plains struggled at the free throw line hitting just 12 of 23 attempts while the Titans were 8 of 15.