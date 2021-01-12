 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm rolls past St. Edward Beavers
0 comments

Storm rolls past St. Edward Beavers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. EDWARD-The High Plains Storm opened the first eight minutes of Saturday’s game at St. Edward on an 11-2 run and never looked back as they scored the 51-20 non-conference girls win at St. Edward.

High Plains continued to pile on the lead as they opened the deficit to 23-9 at the break and used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to put the game on ice.

High Plains (3-87 had three girls in double figures as Brooke Bannister was 8 of 12 from the field for 22 points; Brianna Wilshusen added 17 and Hailey Lindburg chipped in with 12.

The Storm was 13 of 27 at the free throw line, while the Beavers were 5 of 8.

St. Edward (0-12) was led in scoring by Emma Olson with 10 and Malaina Francis and Jean Cumming each had four points.

High Plains travels to Palmer tonight and Nebraska Lutheran on Thursday.

High Plains (3-7)                   11      12      16      12-51

St. Edward (0-12)           2       7        4       7-20

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bradford William Davis: The Mets fleeced Cleveland for Francisco Lindor
Basketball

Bradford William Davis: The Mets fleeced Cleveland for Francisco Lindor

  • Updated

NEW YORK — It’s been nearly 11 years since Far Rockaway High School’s most prominent alumni, Bernie Madoff, was sentenced to federal prison for creating a $64 billion dollar Ponzi scheme that fleeced the nation. Yet, because Jeff Wilpon, Madoff’s least sympathetic victim so happened to own the Mets, his presence was still felt in Queens on a daily basis. A team that shared biggest market in ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News