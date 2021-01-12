Storm rolls past St. Edward Beavers

ST. EDWARD-The High Plains Storm opened the first eight minutes of Saturday’s game at St. Edward on an 11-2 run and never looked back as they scored the 51-20 non-conference girls win at St. Edward.

High Plains continued to pile on the lead as they opened the deficit to 23-9 at the break and used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to put the game on ice.

High Plains (3-87 had three girls in double figures as Brooke Bannister was 8 of 12 from the field for 22 points; Brianna Wilshusen added 17 and Hailey Lindburg chipped in with 12.

The Storm was 13 of 27 at the free throw line, while the Beavers were 5 of 8.

St. Edward (0-12) was led in scoring by Emma Olson with 10 and Malaina Francis and Jean Cumming each had four points.

High Plains travels to Palmer tonight and Nebraska Lutheran on Thursday.

High Plains (3-7) 11 12 16 12-51

St. Edward (0-12) 2 7 4 7-20