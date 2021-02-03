Storm drops CRC road contest at Meridian 48-25

DAYKIN-The High Plains girls’ basketball team was looking to build off the momentum of Saturday’s win over Elba, but the Meridian Mustangs had other ideas.

The CRC Tournament runner up Meridian girls’ opened with an 11-6 first quarter lead and never gave up the advantage as they improved to 12-7 with the 48-25 win in girls’ CRC regular season action.

The Mustangs had a balanced scoring attack as Ally Kort and Jaslyn Ward led the way with nine points each, while Jaala Stewart and Kimberly Schropfer each finished with eight.

Schropfer and Stewart each knocked down a pair of three-point shots while Schropfer led the way on the glass with six rebounds.

Meridian was 19 of 59 from the field and that included 5 of 29 on 3-point attempts. They were 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

High Plains was led in scoring by Brooke Bannister with 10 points and fellow senior Brianna Wilshusen added eight points. Bannister recorded the team’s only 3-point goal of the night and the Storm was 2 of 5 at the free throw line.

High Plains will host East Butler on Friday night and make the short trip down HWY 66 to Cross County on Saturday.