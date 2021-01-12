St. Edward defends home court against High Plains boys

ST. EDWARD – The St. Edward Beavers defended their home court on Saturday with a 63-35 win over the High Plains Storm.

St. Edward enjoyed a very strong start to the game and led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter. Senior Brandon Merrell had his way with the Storm has he netted 12 of his game-high 20 points during the opening eight minutes.

The Beavers went on to outscore High Plains 41-32 in the last three quarters. Mario Lesiak and Trevor Carlstrom paced the Storm with six points each while three others – Gavin Morris, Lane Urkoski and Cole Swanson – all netted four.

St. Edward improved to 4-8 with the win. High Plains dropped to 2-8 and will travel to Palmer (3-9) on Tuesday.