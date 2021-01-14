“Sloppy, but productive” win for Centennial at Shelby-RC

SHELBY-Centennial head coach Jake Polk called Tuesday night’s 57-26 win at Shelby-RC sloppy.

The Broncos came in rated as the No. 6 rated team in Class C and took control of the game at the start leading 10-3 at the end of the first quarter and 25-5 at the half.

Centennial had 12 turnovers in the game and finished 23 of 65 from the field for 35 percent. They were just 5 of 19 on 3-point shots and 6 of 10 at the free throw line.

“It was a sloppy game overall, but we were able to work on some things and learn more about ourselves so it was productive,” said Polk. “We need to clean some things up in order to get two wins this weekend against Lakeview and Central City.”

The Broncos who improved to 11-1 with the win was led in scoring by senior Kate Hirschfeld with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds; four assists and four steals.

Also in double figures was Asia Nisly with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Jaycee Stuhr added eight points, four assists and five rebounds.

The Broncos travel to Columbus Lakeview on Friday and will be back home on Saturday to host the Central City Bison.