Richert drains six 3s as Nebraska Lutheran defeats East Butler

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team improved to 4-3 on Tuesday night with a home win over East Butler.

Trey Richert led the Knights with 24 points and went 6 of 9 from 3-points range. He also recorded four steals.

Nate Helwig was also instrumental to the win as he had a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Trevor Hueske was the third Knight in double figures as he netted 10.

Nebraska Lutheran enjoyed a very strong start to the game, scoring 24 points in the first quarter while holding the visiting Tigers to 11.

Lutheran took a 33-23 lead into halftime and held East Butler at bay in the second half to earn the win.

The Knights will host High Plains (2-9) on Thursday in Waco.