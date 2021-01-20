Peters scores 24 in win over High Plains

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team has now rattled off six consecutive wins after Tuesday night’s 75-32 throttling of the High Plains Storm in Henderson.

Heartland, rated Class C-2 No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald, led 19-6 after the first quarter and 46-18 at halftime. The Huskies outscored High Plains 29-14 in the second half.

Heartland was led by Trev Peters, who scored a game-high 24 points. The sophomore scored 17 of his 24 in the second quarter.

Trajan Arbuck netted 19 points while Jake Regier added eight.

High Plains was led by Lane Urkoski, who had 12 points.

“Heartland has a lot of great athletes. It was just one of those games where we just didn’t match up well against them,” High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. “Our kids did a great job of competing. I loved their effort the entire night. Normally, you score 32 points and you are in a position to win. However, this wasn’t the case – they just had too many weapons.”

Heartland (10-2) will host Nebraska Christian (4-9) on Tuesday. High Plains (2-11) will compete in the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday, playing Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in Shelby at 7 p.m.