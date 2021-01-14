Palmer wins low scoring affair over High Plains

PALMER-Neither team generated a lot of offense on Tuesday night as the Palmer Tigers defeated the High Plains Storm girls’ 30-20 in non-conference action.

Palmer (6-7) jumped out to a 6-2 lead after the first eight minutes, but High Plains trimmed back the Tigers lead to 13-11with a 9-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter.

The hosts pushed the margin to 24-18 through three quarters and pulled away with a 6-2 scoring run over the final eight minutes for the double digit win.

High Plains was led in scoring by Hailey Lindburg with six points, while both Brooke Bannister and Brianna Swanson chipped in with five points each. The Storm did not sink a three-point shot in the game and finished up 6 of 12 at the free throw line.

Palmer was led in scoring by Clara Kunze with a game-high 13-points, while Joslynn Donahey added eight. Their only three-point shot was credited to Faith Blauhorn and the Tigers were 3 of 7 on free throw tries.

High Plains is back in action at Nebraska Lutheran tonight.

High Plains (3-8) 2 9 7 2-20

Palmer (6-7) 6 7 11 6-30