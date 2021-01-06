Palmer slips past Heartland girls 31-28

HENDERSON-After a 12-12 stalemate through the first 16 minutes, the Palmer Tigers took a two-point lead to the fourth quarter and held on for the 31-28 win over the Heartland Huskies in non-conference hoops action in Henderson Tuesday night.

Heartland drops to 1-8 on the year while the Palmer girls’ improve to 5-6.

The Huskies were led in scoring by senior Cassidy Siebert with 11 points and senior Kaelyn Buller with eight points.

The Huskies recorded three 3-pointers with Buller leading the way with two and Lilly Carr picking up one.

Heartland was 7 of 14 at the free throw line.

Palmer sophomore Clara Kunze led all the scoring with 13 points and she also had 15 rebounds while Morgan Earl, Faith Blauhorn and Joslynn Donahey all added four points to the cause.

The Tigers were 14 of 41 from the field for 34 percent and missed all seven of their 3-point attempts. The Tigers were 3 of 6 at the foul line stripe.

Heartland will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Cross County Cougars. The tip for that game is set for 3:45 p.m.

Palmer (5-6) 6 6 7 12-31

Heartland (1-8) 6 6 5 11-28