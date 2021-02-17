Osceola ends the Hampton Hawk’s season at D2-3

OSCEOLA - The Osceola Bulldog’s girls’ basketball team defeated the Hampton Hawks for the second time in less than month on Tuesday night by the final score of 48-37 in the second semifinal of the D2-3 at Osceola.

The win gave the Osceola girls’ a 2-1 series edge for the 2020-21 season and advanced them to the D2-3 subdistrict championship where they will take on the No. 1 seed Nebraska Christian Eagles tonight.

Osceola lost the first meeting at Hampton way back in December 61-46, but drew even in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament in Shelby with a 47-40 win.

On Tuesday night the hosts got out to a quick start and the Hawks never recovered.

Osceola led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and by the time halftime rolled around the Bulldogs had built a 32-22 lead.

Hampton was held to just one point in the third quarter and despite a 14-10 scoring run by the Hawks in the fourth quarter, they came up short ending their season at 9-12.

Osceola was led in scoring by Emily Theis and Trinity Boden with 12 points each, while Sadie Sunday gave Osceola three players in double figures finishing with 11.