Osceola ends the Hampton Hawk’s season at D2-3
Hampton

The Hampton Hawks and the Osceola Bulldogs are shown here in action at the first round of the CRC Tournament back on January 23 in Shelby. The two teams met for a third time on Tuesday night with the Bulldogs picking up the 48-37 win ending the Hawks season with a record of 9-12.

 News-Times file photo

OSCEOLA - The Osceola Bulldog’s girls’ basketball team defeated the Hampton Hawks for the second time in less than month on Tuesday night by the final score of 48-37 in the second semifinal of the D2-3 at Osceola.

The win gave the Osceola girls’ a 2-1 series edge for the 2020-21 season and advanced them to the D2-3 subdistrict championship where they will take on the No. 1 seed Nebraska Christian Eagles tonight.

Osceola lost the first meeting at Hampton way back in December 61-46, but drew even in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament in Shelby with a 47-40 win.

On Tuesday night the hosts got out to a quick start and the Hawks never recovered.

Osceola led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and by the time halftime rolled around the Bulldogs had built a 32-22 lead.

Hampton was held to just one point in the third quarter and despite a 14-10 scoring run by the Hawks in the fourth quarter, they came up short ending their season at 9-12.

Osceola was led in scoring by Emily Theis and Trinity Boden with 12 points each, while Sadie Sunday gave Osceola three players in double figures finishing with 11.

The Bulldogs (11-11) were 17 of 50 from the field and that included 4 of 7 on three point attempts. The hosts were 10 of 19 at the foul line.

Boden accounted for two 3-pointers and Baili Kumpf and Emma Roberts picked up nine and six rebounds respectively.

No team or individual stats were available for Hampton

Hampton (9-12)             9       13       1        14-37

Osceola (11-11)                17       15       6       10-48

