Nebraska Lutheran offense can’t crack BDS defense in loss

BRUNING – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights’ offense couldn’t get on track against the physical defense of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Tuesday night in Bruning as the host Eagles handed the Knights a 42-27 loss.

Nebraska Lutheran couldn’t crack double figures in any of the four quarters in the game. The Knights trailed just 15-12 at halftime but were outscored 27-15 in the second half to seal the loss.

The Knights dropped to 3-2 while BDS improved to 7-3.

Trey Richert led Nebraska Lutheran with 10 points while Nate Helwig added eight and Trevor Hueske four. Alex Endorf chipped in with three points with Sam Read adding two.

Nebraska Lutheran will host Class D-2 No. 7-rated Osceola on Friday in Waco.