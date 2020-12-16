Nebraska Lutheran comes up short at Giltner in OT

GILTNER - Nebraska Lutheran used a fourth quarter run to force overtime in Giltner on Tuesday night, but then came up short in the extra four minute period.

The Knights took a 6-4 lead after the first quarter, but the hosts outscored the visitors from Waco 15-7 in the second quarter to take a lead they wouldn’t give up until the final eight minutes.

Giltner (1-3) was able to win the extra session 11-6 and posted the 39-33 OT win in girls’ Crossroads Conference play.

The Knights were led in scoring by sophomore Lily Otte with a game high 16 points, while junior Sophia Helwig added six.

Nebraska Lutheran was 11 of 58 from the field for 19 percent; they hit 2 of 18 3-point shots for 11 percent and went 9 of 15 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Helwig also had seven steals, Jasmine Malchow and Kay Hopfensperger each had six steals and freshman Marrisa Endorf led the team in rebounding with eight.

The Hornets had two girls in double figures as Macie Antle led the way with 15 and Alice Wiles chipped in with 13.

The Knights will host Exeter-Milligan tonight in their final game of the 2020 portion of this year's schedule.