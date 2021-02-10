 Skip to main content
Nebraska Lutheran can’t keep halftime lead against Nebraska Christian
CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team led the Nebraska Christian Eagles 17-15 at halftime in Central City on Tuesday night, but couldn’t finish strong.

Christian wound up outscoring Lutheran 36-27 in the second half along the way to a 51-44 win to improve to 5-13. The loss drops Lutheran to 10-8.

Nate Helwig led Lutheran with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Alex Endorf added six points. Both Trey Richert and Aaron Koepsell scored five points for Lutheran.

The Knights endured a cold shooting night as they were just 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Lutheran will travel to Walthill (15-2) on Friday, Feb. 19.

