Nebraska Christian tops High Plains girls by 31
POLK - The 3-0 Nebraska Christian girls jumped to a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on their lead the remainder of the game.

The Eagles went on to the 59-28 win over High Plains on Tuesday night in non-conference action.

The visitors from Central City led 39-16 at the half and 54-24 through three quarters.

Nebraska Christian was led in scoring by Molly Griess with 13 points, Tenny Sebek added nine and Shelby McHargue finished up with eight points. The Eagles were 6 of 10 at the charity stripe.

The Storm was paced by Brianna Wilshusen with seven points, Alexis Kalkwarf added six and Hannah Hodgman and Emily Ackerson recorded five points apiece. High Plains hit only 6 of 18 chances at the free throw line.

High Plains (1-2) will host 4-0 Exeter-Milligan on Friday night.

Nebraska Christian (3-0)        20      19       15           5- 59

High Plains (1-2)                        8        8        8           4- 28

