Mustangs’ survive Knights second half comeback bid

WACO-The McCool Junction Mustangs 12th win of the season seemed like a sure thing on Friday night as they held a 31-10 lead at the half over the host Nebraska Lutheran Knights in girls CRC hoops action.

But the Knights’ were not done as they used a 25-10 second half run to make things interesting. McCool Junction’s lead held up as they ran their season win total to a dozen with the 41-35 win.

A 23-7 second quarter McCool Junction run blew open the game as freshman McKenna Yates had 13 points and five steals; senior Ashley finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, while senior Olivia Johnson added eight points and 12 rebounds.

McCool Junction was 17 of 50 from the field and that included 4 of 12 on 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 3 of 4 at the free throw line.

Nebraska Lutheran’s Lily Otte was the team leader with 12 points and eight rebounds; Jasmine Malchow had a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards and Natalie Hueske chipped in with eight points and five steals. Otte also recorded five steals.

The Mustangs held a 44-38 advantage on the glass.

The Knights finished 15 of 75 from the field and missed all 16 3-point shots. They were 5 of 10 at the charity stripe.