Mustangs steadily pull away from Heartland Lutheran for win

GRAND ISLAND - The McCool Junction girls’ basketball team improved to 3-1 with a non-conference 40-23 win at Heartland Lutheran on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and added to their lead with a 13-9 scoring run over the second eight minutes to open a 22-14 halftime advantage.

McCool Junction won the third quarter 10-4 and the fourth period 8-5 to account for the 17 point win.

Stats were not available for either team.

McCool Junction will travel to Shelby-Rising City to take on the Huskies Friday night in Crossroads Conference regular season play. They will return home on Saturday as they host the Heartland in non-conference action.

Saturday will be the final game of the 2020 portion of the Mustangs schedule as they will not be playing in a Holiday Tournament.

McCool Junction (3-1) 9 13 10 8- 40

Heartland Lutheran (1-3) 5 9 4 5- 23