Mustangs have clean weekend, top Heartland

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs improved to 5-1 with wins over Shelby-Rising City on Friday night 47-28 and in a match-up of two local teams with a 39-28 win over Heartland on Saturday.
Heartland also played Friday night, but went down to the Thayer Central Titans in Southern Nebraska Conference action 50-9.
McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28
Freshman McKenna Yates capped a great weekend scoring 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and 2 of 6 from behind the arc. She also went 3 for 5 at the free throw line and had five rebounds and four assists.
Also in double figures for the Mustangs was senior Ashley Schulz with 10 points which included 4 of 8 from the free throw line. Schulz led the team in rebounding with six and she also recorded a pair of steals.
The Mustangs were 15 of 47 from the field and 2 of 13 from behind the three-point arc. McCool Junction finished 7 of 16 from the free throw line.
The Mustangs opened a seven-point 14-7 lead after one quarter and took the seven point cushion to the break.
McCool Junction extended the lead to 11 points and held on to that advantage through four quarters.
No individual or team stats were available for the Heartland Huskies.
Heartland (1-6) 7 10 6 5- 28
McCool Junction (5-1) 14 10 10 5- 39
McCool Junction 47, Shelby-RC 28
Yates tossed in 21 points and Olivia Johnson added eight as the Mustangs got their weekend off on the right foot.
Yates, a freshman point guard/shooting guard was 8 of 16 from the field and 4 of 7 from the three-point arc. She also had seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Johnson was 3 of 9 from the field and she knocked 2 of her 3 3-point attempts. The Mustangs were 18 of 62 from the field overall, but 43 percent from the 3-point arc as they dropped in 6 of 14.
The Mustangs established themselves early as they led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 29-17 at the break.
No team or individual stats were available for the Huskies.
McCool Junction 16 13 13 5-47
Shelby-RC 5 12 6 5- 28
Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9
The Thayer Central Titans were led in scoring by Jayme Huhman with 10, Natalie Tietjen added nine points and Cassie Hergott tossed in eight.
No other stats were available for either team.
Heartland 3 3 3 0- 9
Thayer Central 10 19 8 13- 50
