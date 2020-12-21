Mustangs have clean weekend, top Heartland

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs improved to 5-1 with wins over Shelby-Rising City on Friday night 47-28 and in a match-up of two local teams with a 39-28 win over Heartland on Saturday.

Heartland also played Friday night, but went down to the Thayer Central Titans in Southern Nebraska Conference action 50-9.

McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28

Freshman McKenna Yates capped a great weekend scoring 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field and 2 of 6 from behind the arc. She also went 3 for 5 at the free throw line and had five rebounds and four assists.

Also in double figures for the Mustangs was senior Ashley Schulz with 10 points which included 4 of 8 from the free throw line. Schulz led the team in rebounding with six and she also recorded a pair of steals.

The Mustangs were 15 of 47 from the field and 2 of 13 from behind the three-point arc. McCool Junction finished 7 of 16 from the free throw line.

The Mustangs opened a seven-point 14-7 lead after one quarter and took the seven point cushion to the break.

McCool Junction extended the lead to 11 points and held on to that advantage through four quarters.