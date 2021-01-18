Mustangs douse Dragons 52-27

DESHLER-A 35-point first half was more than enough for the McCool Junction Mustangs girls’ basketball team post win No. 9 on the year Friday night.

The Mustangs rolled to the easy 52-27 win as they built a 35-13 halftime lead over the Dragons in non-conference action.

McCool Junction was 9 of 16 from behind the 3-point arc with junior Chelsea Stutzman knocking down all four of her attempts, while freshman McKenna Yates was 4 of 7 and 9 of 15 over as she led the Mustangs in scoring with 23 points.

Stutzman with her four treys finished with 12 points. Yates also had five assists and three steals, while Olivia Johnson also had 12 points and led the team on the boards with six.

McCool Junction 9-3 finished up 21 of 48 from the field overall and was 1 of 2 at the charity stripe.

No individual or team stats were available for the Deshler Dragons who fell to 4-8 with the loss.

McCool Junction will host BDS tonight in a CRC matchup and will be at Osceola on Thursday night.

McCool JCT (9-3) 15 20 10 7-52

Deshler (4-8) 8 5 4 10- 27