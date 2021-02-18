Meridian had McCool Junctions number this year

DAVENPORT – It’s difficult to come away with three wins when playing a good team three times in one season.

The Meridian Mustangs were able to do just that on Wednesday night at the D1-7 subdistrict in Davenport by defeating the McCool Junction Mustangs for the third time by a final score of 42-34.

In their first meeting on January 8 at Meridian the Mustangs won 38-32 and then nearly three weeks later Meridian picked up their second win over McCool in the Crossroads Conference quarterfinals 41-38 in Shelby.

Wednesday night’s match-up saw Meridian jump to a 9-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The two teams matched each other in points in the second and third quarter each scoring 10 and 14, but another 9-5 scoring run ended the McCool girls’ season with a record of 13-8.

Meridian (16-8) was led in scoring by sophomore Jaslyn Ward with 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field and seven rebounds, while senior Ally Kort chipped in with 13 and freshman Jaala Stewart added seven. Kimberly Schropfer also pulled down seven boards.

Meridian was 13 of 43 from the field and hit 6 of 20 three-point shots. They connected on 10 of 14 at the foul line.