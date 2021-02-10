McCool Junction wins third straight, defends home court against Exeter-Milligan

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Behind three players who scored in double figures, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team defended its home court with a 67-47 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Tuesday.

McCool Junction, which improved to 14-5 with the win, led 12-10 after the first quarter but exploded for 21 points in the second to grab a 33-23 halftime lead. Exeter-Milligan trailed just 50-43 after the third, but the Mustangs sealed the win the fourth by outscoring Exeter-Milligan 17-4.

Owen McDonald scored a team-high 26 points and went 4 of 8 from 3-point range to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. Kaden Kirkpatrick and Tyler Neville chipped in with 14 and 12 points respectively. Isaac Stark had the most rebounds on the team with nine.

Statistics for Exeter-Milligan were not provided.

McCool Junction will host Dorchester (4-14) on Friday while Exeter-Milligan (6-14) hosts Class C-2 No. 5 Cross County (18-3).