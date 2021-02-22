McCool Junction tunes up for subs with 70-29 win at Giltner

GILTNER-Senior Owen McDonald tossed in 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field as the McCool Junction boys’ basketball team had no problems at Giltner on Friday night winning 70-29.

The Mustangs led 16-5 after the first eight minutes and extended their lead to 17 points with an 18-12 scoring run in the second quarter.

Senior post Kaden Kirkpatrick put up double-double numbers as he scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and senior Tyler Neville added 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

The Mustangs as a team were 30 of 62 which included 5 of 18 on three point attempts. The Mustangs were 5 of 10 at the free throw line. Junior Chase Wilkinson chipped in with four steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Giltner Hornets who saw their record slip to 7-14.

McCool Junction will open D1-6 subdistrict action tonight when they take on Deshler at 7:30 in Davenport. The BDS Eagles are the subdistrict host.

McCool Junction (16-5) 16 18 17 19-70

Giltner (7-14) 5 12 8 4-29