McCool Junction gets split in weekend action

MCCOOL JUNCTION-After dropping their second game in a row at Meridian on Friday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs girls’ basketball team bounced back on Saturday with a win over the winless Friend Bulldogs at home.
On Friday in a battle of the CRC Mustangs, Meridian improved to 7-3 with a 38-32 win.
On Saturday, freshman McKenna Yates poured in 22 points and the Mustangs upped their season record to 7-3 with the 57-24 win in non-conference play.
Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
The hometown Mustangs led 9-7 after the first quarter, 21-15 at half and 29-20 entering the final eight minutes of action.
McCool Junction made a run as they closed the gap with a 12-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the deficit.
The Mustangs got a 16 point effort from Yates and eight points from senior Olivia Johnson who also led the way on the boards with seven. Ashley Schulz recorded six rebounds and Yates also tallied five steals.
McCool Junction was 9 of 42 from the field; 2 of 13 on 3-point shots and 12 of 25 at the free throw line.
Meridian was led in scoring by Ally Kort with 11, Jaala Stewart chipped in with 10 and Jaslyn Ward recorded seven points.
Meridian was 13 of 41 from the field and that included 4 of 11 on three-point attempts. They finished 8 of 19 at the line.
McCool Junction 57, Friend 24
Another double-digit scoring performance by Yates who scored 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field and 4 of 9 on three-point attempts.
Posting a double-double was Johnson with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The Mustangs led 20-11 after the first quarter and 30-15 at the half.
The Mustangs pout up 14 in the third and held the Bulldogs scoreless as they ran the lead to 44-15.
The Mustangs were 22 of 58 from the field and 6 of 18 on three’s with Yates picking up four of the six 3-pointers.
The Mustangs continued to struggle from the free throw line going 5 of 12.
McCool Junction will host Harvard tonight and travel to Dorchester on Friday.