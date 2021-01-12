McCool Junction gets split in weekend action

MCCOOL JUNCTION-After dropping their second game in a row at Meridian on Friday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs girls’ basketball team bounced back on Saturday with a win over the winless Friend Bulldogs at home.

On Friday in a battle of the CRC Mustangs, Meridian improved to 7-3 with a 38-32 win.

On Saturday, freshman McKenna Yates poured in 22 points and the Mustangs upped their season record to 7-3 with the 57-24 win in non-conference play.

Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32

The hometown Mustangs led 9-7 after the first quarter, 21-15 at half and 29-20 entering the final eight minutes of action.

McCool Junction made a run as they closed the gap with a 12-9 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the deficit.

The Mustangs got a 16 point effort from Yates and eight points from senior Olivia Johnson who also led the way on the boards with seven. Ashley Schulz recorded six rebounds and Yates also tallied five steals.

McCool Junction was 9 of 42 from the field; 2 of 13 on 3-point shots and 12 of 25 at the free throw line.