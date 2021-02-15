McCool Junction edges Dorchester 35-34 in girls CRC action

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs had to come from behind on Friday night as they wrapped up the regular season with a 35-34 win over the Dorchester Longhorns in CRC girls play.

The Longhorns took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first eight minutes, but McCool Junction outscored the visitors 10-8 and led 24-23 at the half.

The Longhorn’s defense held the Mustangs to just two points in the third quarter and went to the final eight minutes with 28-26 lead.

The Mustangs (13-7) used a 9-6 fourth quarter run to secure the win and head to subdistricts on a winning note.

Freshman McKenna Yates led the team in scoring with 16 points on 6 of 16 shooting from the field. Yates was 2 of 9 on 3-point shots.

Junior Chelsea Stutzman added eight points and senior Sophia Hoffschneider chipped in with six.

The Mustangs were 15 of 41 from the field for 37 percent and 4 of 17 on 3-point shots. McCool Junction was 1 of 3 at the foul line.

Senior Olivia Johnson led the team on the boards with nine rebounds and sophomore Jaden Hess had three steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Dorchester girls.