 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCool Junction boys win ninth straight
0 comments

McCool Junction boys win ninth straight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Behind 17 points from Tyler Neville and 12 from Owen McDonald, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 48-23 win over the Harvard Cardinals at home on Tuesday night.

Cainan Lovan chipped in with seven points while both Patrick Dietz and Trevor Vodicka added four. Dietz led the team in rebounds with 12 while McDonald grabbed eight with seven steals.

McCool Junction has now won nine straight games and will travel to Deshler on Friday to play the Dragons (8-3).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News