McCool Junction boys win ninth straight

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Behind 17 points from Tyler Neville and 12 from Owen McDonald, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 48-23 win over the Harvard Cardinals at home on Tuesday night.

Cainan Lovan chipped in with seven points while both Patrick Dietz and Trevor Vodicka added four. Dietz led the team in rebounds with 12 while McDonald grabbed eight with seven steals.

McCool Junction has now won nine straight games and will travel to Deshler on Friday to play the Dragons (8-3).