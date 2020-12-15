Malcolm hands Cross County girls’ their first loss

MALCOLM - The Class C-1 No. 10 Malcolm Clippers held Cross County to just 10 of 31 from the field on Saturday night as the Cougars dropped their first game of the season by the final score of 44-30 in girls non-conference action.

Cross County (3-1) led at the end of the first quarter 11-10, but things quickly changed in the second quarter as the Clippers went on a 15-4 run and opened a 25-15 lead at the break.

The Cougars fought hard to get back in the game as senior 6-foot 1-inch post Erica Stratman led Cross County with 10 points and 13 rebounds as the visitors got back to within 32-27 at the of three quarters.

Malcolm closed the final eight minutes on a 12-3 run to account for the 14 point win.

Other than Stratman, Josi Noble added seven points and Jacy Mentink was charted with five points.

Malcolm was led Alyssa Fortnik with 15 points and Emma Brown added 12. Both Fortnik and Brown are sophomores.

Malcolm was 16 of 49 from the field; 3 of 14 on 3-point shots and9 of 14 at the charity stripe.

Cross County (3-1) will host the Hampton Hawks on Thursday night and then travel to Davenport to take on BDS on Friday.