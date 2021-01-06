Lawrence-Nelson hands McCool Junction their second loss

NELSON-It was a great start for the McCool Junction Mustangs girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night in Nelson, but the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders would use a 16-2 second quarter run to come out on top 39-28 in non-conference action.

It wouldn’t be until the fourth quarter that the Mustangs would put up 11 more points in the game to match their first quarter output that gave them an 11-4 lead after the first eight minutes.

The Raiders led 20-13 at the break and 31-21 through three quarters.

McCool Junction (6-2) would be outscored 19-15 in the second half as the offense became stale after the first quarter.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by a trio of girls with five points. Raelin Stouffer, Olivia Johnson and Sara Weisheit all scored five points while Johnson also pulled down four rebounds. The team leader on the glass was Ashley Schulz with six, while Sophia Hoffschneider dished out four assists.

The Raiders (4-5) were paced by Emily Miller who posted double-double numbers with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Picking up eight points, five rebounds and four steals was Aleah Heikkinen.

McCool JCT was 10 of 42 from the field and just 1 of 12 behind the 3-point arc. They knocked down 7 of 14 free throw tries.