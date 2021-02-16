Knights keep Bulldogs out of the win column

EXETER-The first round of the D2-2 subdistrict was played on a frigid Monday night and the No. 4 seed Nebraska Lutheran Knights came away with a 31-28 win over the No. 5 seed Friend Bulldogs.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-14) took on top seed and No. 5 rated Exeter-Milligan (20-4) Tuesday while the Friend Bulldogs failed to get a win this year and finished up 0-21.

Friend took a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and was still on top at the break 19-18.

The Knights won a low scoring third quarter 4-2 and held on for their fourth win of the year with a 9-7 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.

The Bulldogs had two players crack the double digit mark in scoring as Cameryn Brandt had 11 and Shelby Lawver added 10. The Bulldogs left a lot of points at the free throw lines as they finished 16 of 32.

Nebraska Lutheran’s scoring was a little bit more spread out as Sophia Helwig led the way with six points; both Jasmine Malchow and Natalie Hueske countered with five and Lily Otte and Marissa Endorf each added four points.

The Knights could have made things easier on themselves as they hit just 9 of 24 charity tosses.