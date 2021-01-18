Knights can’t maintain early seven point lead

SHELBY-The Nebraska Lutheran Knights jumped to an early 9-2 first quarter lead over the Shelby-Rising Huskies on Saturday, but the Huskies fought back and won the Crossroads Conference girls’ final 41-35.

The Knight’s looked poised to get off the one win mark, but the Huskies trimmed the Knights lead to 19-16 at the half and went ahead 29-27 with a 13-8 third quarter scoring run.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-8) could not make up the ground as the Huskies improved to 4-10 with the six-point win.

A 12 point effort from senor Natalie Hueske led the Knights in scoring while sophomore Jasmine Malchow chipped in with six points.

The Knights were 13 of 37 from the field for 35 percent and 2 of 8 on three-point tries. Lutheran was just 7 of 19 from the free throw line.

The team was led in rebounding by freshman Marissa Endorf with nine and both Sophia Helwig and Hueske finished up with four steals.

No individual or team stats were available for the Huskies.

Nebraska Lutheran plays at Hampton tonight and hosts College View on Thursday.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-8) 9 10 8 8-35

Shelby-RC (4-10) 2 14 13 12-41