 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knight’s rusty in 49-9 loss at BDS
0 comments

Knight’s rusty in 49-9 loss at BDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT-The Nebraska Lutheran Knights last basketball game before Tuesday was a December 17 game at Exeter-Milligan.

The rust showed as the Knight’s went scoreless in the second and the third quarters in the 49-9 loss to the BDS Eagles in girls’ Crossroads Conference action.

After three quarters the hosts held a 45-1 lead, but Nebraska Lutheran was able to get eight points in the fourth quarter and held the BDS bench to just four.

No team or individual stats were available for either team.

Nebraska Lutheran will host the Osceola Bulldogs tonight.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-4)             1        0        0             8-9

BDS (6-4)                                    23      15      7           4-49   

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News