Knight’s rusty in 49-9 loss at BDS

DAVENPORT-The Nebraska Lutheran Knights last basketball game before Tuesday was a December 17 game at Exeter-Milligan.

The rust showed as the Knight’s went scoreless in the second and the third quarters in the 49-9 loss to the BDS Eagles in girls’ Crossroads Conference action.

After three quarters the hosts held a 45-1 lead, but Nebraska Lutheran was able to get eight points in the fourth quarter and held the BDS bench to just four.

No team or individual stats were available for either team.

Nebraska Lutheran will host the Osceola Bulldogs tonight.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-4) 1 0 0 8-9

BDS (6-4) 23 15 7 4-49