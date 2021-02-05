Knight’s give up 21-0 third quarter run in loss to Dorchester

WACO-At the half the Dorchester Longhorns and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights were involved in a close game with Dorchester on top 12-11 in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular season action.

Whether it was the message from Longhorn’s head coach Brandon Bruha during the break to his team; a lack of focus on defense by the Knights or a combination of both, the Longhorns went on a 21-0 run and rolled to the 43-10 win Thursday night.

Nebraska Lutheran hit just 7 of 42 shots from the floor for 16 percent and they were 1 of 7 on 3-pointers in the game. The Knights connected on 2 of 5 free throws.

Leading the scoring for the Knights was Natalie Hueske with seven points and Lily Otte who had four points. Otte and Marissa Endorf led the team with seven rebounds each, while Jasmine Malchow pulled down six.

Sophia Helwig led the Lutheran team with three steals.

No individual or team stats were available for the Longhorns.

The Knights hosted McCool Junction on Friday.

The Knights (2-12) will finish up the regular season next week with a pair of home games. Nebraska Christian will visit Waco on Tuesday and Harvard is in town on Friday.