Huskies drop 48-31 decision at Superior
SUPERIOR-The Heartland Huskies girls’ basketball team fell to 1-10 on the year with a 48-31 loss to Superior in Southern Nebraska Conference regular season action.

Superior jumped to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Huskies were never able to get themselves back in the game.

Superior led 28-15 at the break and 39-23 through three quarters.

No individual or team scoring was available for either team.

Heartland (1-10) is back home on Friday as they host the CRC East Butler Tigers.

Heartland (1-10)            5       10      8       8-31

Superior (7-5)                 13       15       11       9-48

