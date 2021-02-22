Huge second half by Thayer Central sinks Fillmore Central

GENEVA-Fillmore Central’s 10 point halftime lead was not enough Friday night as the Thayer Central Titans outscored the host Fillmore Central Panthers 39-19 in the second half.

Thayer Central (6-13) went on to the 56-46 win in the final regular season game for both teams.

The Panthers (1-18) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first eight minutes and with both teams scoring 11 points in the second quarter that 10 point cushion still stood at the break.

Thayer Central wiped out the Panthers lead in the third quarter with a 19-6 scoring burst and continued to build on their lead over the final eight minutes.

Thayer Central was led in scoring by Logan Wiedel with 18 points which included two 3-pointers and Andrew Hinrichs added 15 points and he also knocked down two three-pointers. Trey Fischer added 13 for the Titans

Fillmore Central’s Isaiah Lauby and Riley Hiatt scored 13 and 11 points respectively and Garrett Nichols added seven.

Thayer Central was 17 of 26 at the foul line while the Panthers hit just 3 of 7.

Fillmore Central opens C1-9 subdistrict action tonight when they take on the C1 No. 3 Adams Central Patriots in Hastings at Adams Central High School at 5:30 p.m.