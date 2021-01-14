High Plains makes things interesting late, but Palmer gets the win

PALMER – The High Plains Storm boys basketball team nearly got a road win on Tuesday night in Palmer, but the host Tigers came out with a 34-30 victory on their home court.
High Plains drops to 2-9 on the season while Palmer improves to 4-9.
The Storm trailed 9-6 after the first quarter but was outscored 14-9 in the second and took a 23-15 deficit into halftime. High Plains needed a big second half, but it wasn’t big enough. Palmer scored eight in the fourth while holding the Storm to seven.
Tanner Wood led High Plains with 14 points while Lane Urkoski added 11.
High Plains will travel to Waco on Thursday to play the Nebraska Lutheran Knights (4-3).