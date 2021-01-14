High Plains makes things interesting late, but Palmer gets the win

PALMER – The High Plains Storm boys basketball team nearly got a road win on Tuesday night in Palmer, but the host Tigers came out with a 34-30 victory on their home court.

The Storm trailed 9-6 after the first quarter but was outscored 14-9 in the second and took a 23-15 deficit into halftime. High Plains needed a big second half, but it wasn’t big enough. Palmer scored eight in the fourth while holding the Storm to seven.