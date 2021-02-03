High Plains earns road win at Meridian

DAYKIN – The High Plains Storm boys basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season on Tuesday night in Daykin.

Behind 15 points from Lane Urkoski and 13 from Tanner Wood, High Plains beat Meridian 43-27. The Storm pitched a shutout in the first quarter, taking a 15-0 edge into the second before holding the Mustangs to 27 points in the final three periods.

“Our defense played extremely well, especially in the first and third quarter,” High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. “I was proud of how the kids competed throughout the game. It was good to be able to get the win on the road and get our first back-to-back wins of the season.”

High Plains will host East Butler (9-8) on Friday in Polk before traveling to Stromsburg to face Cross County (16-3).