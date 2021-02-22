 Skip to main content
High Plains can’t hang with D2 No. 8 Osceola
POLK-The Class D2 No. 8 Osceola Bulldogs put the issue to rest early Friday night as they raced out to a 30-4 lead over the High Plains Storm after the first eight minutes.

Osceola (18-5) rolled to the 63-19 win over the host Storm as both teams capped their regular season.

Osceola, the defending Crossroads Conference boys champions led 46-10 at the break and played out the second half with the bench seeing a lot of action.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Kale Gustafson with 18 points and nine rebounds; Kolton Neujahr added 11 points with a pair of three-pointers and Isaiah Zelasney chipped in with nine points.

The Bulldogs were 25 of 57 from the field and that included 5 of 18 on 3-point shots. Osceola hit 8 of 11 free throws. Caleb Peterson added eight boards.

No team or individual scoring was available for the Storm who ends the regular season with a 4-15 mark.

High Plains took on College View on Monday night in D2-3 subdistrict action at Osceola.

Osceola (18-5)                30      16       14         3-63

High Plains (4-15)           4        6        2        7-19

