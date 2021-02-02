High Plains boys get back in the win column

POLK – After sustaining a tough one-point loss to Dorchester on Thursday in the Crossroads Conference tournament, the High Plains Storm boys basketball team was looking to turn things around Saturday against Elba at home in Polk.

Mission accomplished.

Behind 13 points from Trevor Carlstrom, 11 from Lane Urkoski and 10 from Tanner Wood, High Plains picked up a 69-32 win over the Bluejays. The Storm led 20-7 after the opening quarter and never looked back.

“It was nice coming out Saturday night and getting into the win column,” High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. “The kids played well, and I was proud of the effort that they brought. We were able to get everyone some playing time.”

A total of 11 players scored for the Storm, which led 36-12 at halftime. High Plains improved to 3-13 on the season while Elba dropped to 1-10.

High Plains is set to travel to Daykin on Tuesday to play Meridian (1-14).