 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Plains boys get back in the win column
0 comments

High Plains boys get back in the win column

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POLK – After sustaining a tough one-point loss to Dorchester on Thursday in the Crossroads Conference tournament, the High Plains Storm boys basketball team was looking to turn things around Saturday against Elba at home in Polk.

Mission accomplished.

Behind 13 points from Trevor Carlstrom, 11 from Lane Urkoski and 10 from Tanner Wood, High Plains picked up a 69-32 win over the Bluejays. The Storm led 20-7 after the opening quarter and never looked back.

“It was nice coming out Saturday night and getting into the win column,” High Plains head coach Greg Wood said. “The kids played well, and I was proud of the effort that they brought. We were able to get everyone some playing time.”

A total of 11 players scored for the Storm, which led 36-12 at halftime. High Plains improved to 3-13 on the season while Elba dropped to 1-10.

High Plains is set to travel to Daykin on Tuesday to play Meridian (1-14).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News