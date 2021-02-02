 Skip to main content
High Plain’s girls’ put up 68 points in win over Elba
POLK-The offense came to life for the High Plains girls basketball team on Saturday as they scored 42 first half points in their 68-40 win over the Elba Bluejays in non-conference basketball action.

The Storm improved to (5-11) on the season and will look to keep the offense rolling tonight as they travel to Meridian to take on the CRC Tournament runner-ups.

High Plains led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter and 42-22 at the break.

High Plains placed four girls in double figures as senior Brianna Wilshusen led the way with a game-high 20 points and Hailey Lindburg posted 16. Wilshusen scoring came on 10 2-point field goals, while Lindburg led the team with three 3-pointers

Senior Brooke Bannister added 14 with two three-point baskets and Alexis Kalkwarf chipped in with 10.

Elba (2-10) was led in scoring by Angel McKoski with 13 which included 5 of 6 at the free throw line; Maycee Radke added nine and Jaime Wysocki was charted with eight points.

High Plains was 5 of 8 at the free throw line while the Bluejays were 6 of 15.

Elba (2-10)           10      12       6       12-40

High Plains (5-11)          24      18      14       12-68

