Heartland’s 43 point second half leads to win at Sandy Creek
FAIRFIELD-The Sandy Creek Cougars were looking to build some momentum heading to subdistricts as they led the Heartland Huskies 24-17 at the half in boys SNC action on Friday night.

Heartland (14-5) tied the game at 34-34 heading to the final eight minutes with a 17-10 third quarter run and used a 26-20 scoring burst to post the six points, 60-54 win.

The Huskies were led in scoring by Trajan Arbuck and Trev Peters who both tossed in 22 points in the win. Peters was 3 of 4 from behind the three-point arc, while Arbuck was 8 of 12 at the foul line.

Picking up eight points and leading heartland on the glass was Kale Wetjen with 10 rebounds.

Heartland was 19 of 40 from the field and 5 of 14 on 3-point attempts. The team went 17 of 27 at the free throw line.

No team or individual stats were available for the Cougars.

Heartland opens subdistrict action against C2 No. 1 GICC at 6 p.m. tonight.

The other side of the bracket features Centennial against Doniphan-Trumbull.

Heartland (14-5)            8       9       17       26-60

Sandy Creek (8-15)        13       11       10      20-54

