Heartland gets 13 point win over High Plains

HENDERSON-The Heartland Huskies girls’ basketball team scored 21 of their 33 points over the middle two quarters and rode a 21-6 scoring advantage to a 33-20 win in girls’ non-conference action on Tuesday night.

High Plains (4-9) took a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Heartland’s defense buckled down and held the Storm girls’ to just two points in the second quarter and the Huskies went to the break on top 15-9.

A 12-4 run in the third quarter opened the lead to double digits and the Huskies held on for their second win of the season.

Senior Cora Johnson led the Huskies in scoring with 11 points, while Cassie Siebert added eight and Kaelyn Buller had seven points. Johnson and Buller each accounted for two 3-pointers in the win.

High Plains which saw their record dip to 4-9 was led by Brianna Wilshusen with 11 and Espie Lesiak added four.

The Storm was 4 of 10 at the foul line and the Huskies were 7 of 13.

High Plains is off until Saturday when they take on East Butler at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at Shelby-Rising City High School.