Heartland continues win streak in Superior

SUPERIOR – Trev Peters scored a team-high 15 points while Kale Wetjen and Trajan Arbuck each added 11 in Heartland’s 62-47 win on the road over Superior on Tuesday night.

The Huskies are now 8-2 and will host a struggling Fillmore Central (1-10) squad Thursday in Henderson.

On Tuesday, Heartland led Superior 15-10 after the first quarter and 33-21 at the half. The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 29-26 in the third and fourth to seal the victory.

Wetjen recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds while Arbuck nearly had a double-double with nine assists.

Morgan Maltsberger chipped in with nine points while both Nolan Boehr and Jake Regier added eight.

The Huskies are now riding a four-game winning streak.