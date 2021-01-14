 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartland continues win streak in Superior
0 comments

Heartland continues win streak in Superior

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUPERIOR – Trev Peters scored a team-high 15 points while Kale Wetjen and Trajan Arbuck each added 11 in Heartland’s 62-47 win on the road over Superior on Tuesday night.

The Huskies are now 8-2 and will host a struggling Fillmore Central (1-10) squad Thursday in Henderson.

On Tuesday, Heartland led Superior 15-10 after the first quarter and 33-21 at the half. The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 29-26 in the third and fourth to seal the victory.

Wetjen recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds while Arbuck nearly had a double-double with nine assists.

Morgan Maltsberger chipped in with nine points while both Nolan Boehr and Jake Regier added eight.

The Huskies are now riding a four-game winning streak.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News